Myntra Fashion Report Edition 1 to be launched exclusively @IFF 2018

Would you like to know more about the emerging fashion consumer segments? Do you want to know how the cultural discourse in India is changing, what is its current standing and where is it headed? If yes, then be sure to be present at the India Fashion Forum 2018 to witness the launch of ‘Myntra Fashion Report Edition 1’.

The report, which will be launched at the 18th edition of India’s mega fashion retail intelligence event, IFF – India’s largest fashion retail intelligence event at Hotel Renaissance, Mumbai from March 13-14, 2018 – will reveal the emerging fashion categories that retailers must look out for apart from talking about the importance of personalisation in marketing and why it is imperative to know what the new-age consumer is thinking.

Myntra Fashion Report Edition 1 will also discuss how the language of communication is changing in as far as Millennials and Gen Z consumers are concerned, while from talking about how the retail industry will be affected by 2020 when India will have the largest Gen Z population in the world and explaining to readers why retailers should care.

It will delve deeply into the difference between the retail state of two wholly separate nations – India and Bharat. Apart from this, it will give insights into how Omnichannel affects customer retention, and is Omnichannel here to stay as a trend. The report will also tutor retailers on emerging trends such as ROPO, and the role of women the online fashion shopping.

