Amazon Fashion launches dedicated online baby clothing store in India

, the fashion unit of Amazon India today has announced the launch of its dedicated online baby clothing store.

The new store offers a wide selection of over 1 lakh styles for baby girls and boys up to 2 years of age, the company said this in a statement today.

The store will feature a mix of popular home-grown and international brands such as , , and and the exclusive babyGAP line from .

The product range starts from Rs 100 and includes apparels, shoes and accessories such as mittens, booties, pre-walkers and first walkers. The products are eligible for Amazon PRIME.

“Kids wear has been one of the largest selling categories on Amazon Fashion, reporting a swift YoY growth of 80 percent in 2017 with 60 percent of the sales coming in from Tier II and Tier III cities. In line with this growing demand, we are delighted to introduce the Baby Clothing Store on Amazon Fashion that will ensure our customers have access to the best in fashion for their newborns as well as kids with the ease of shopping online,” said , Head of Amazon Fashion.

