Beauty Palace forays into Eastern market; opens first store in Kolkata

With an eye on taking advantage of the largely unorganised beauty and cosmetic market in Kolkata and the eastern region, and to meet the needs of the B2B and B2C segments under one roof, Beauty Palace a Bhamla group venture, opened its first outlet in Kolkata out of Mumbai, here on Monday.

Rayed Merchant, Director Marketing, Bhamla Group said, “Upon our survey we realised Kolkata has a big market for cosmetic and beauty products, but it is largely unorganised. We realised, if we offer a complete solution under one roof , it will be a win-win situation for the buyers and for us as a seller.”

The launch of the Kolkata store is part of the company approach to open 30 offline stores across India by 2025.

“After Kolkata, we want to spread our wings to cities like Siliguri, Guwahati and Bhubaneshwar in east India. The buyers from the eastern region would no longer need to travel to Mumbai or Delhi, as they can get 1,00,000 products from across the country and the globe at Beauty Palace,” the Merchant said.

Beauty Palace already has three existing outlets in Mumbai at three locations: Crawford Market, Andheri and Oshiwada. The company plans to open new outlets in Delhi and Chennai after Kolkata as part of its expansion plan.

Asked how Beauty Palace would compete with the posh beauty and cosmetic stores in the city malls, Shahnawaz Nayyer, the franchisee of the brand in Kolkata said, “Beauty Palace is the only concept beauty needs for consumers and salon & spa owners with an area of 2400 sq. ft for cosmetic retail and 1200 sq ft area for salon furniture located in the heart of the city.

“We are known for two things variety and discount, which is how we are going to attract customers, Nayyer said, adding that unlike regular shops, customers can expect discounts as high as 50 percent at the store.” He said, the Kolkata store, which is opened at an investment of Rs 1.6 crore, is expected to fetch an ROI OF 30 percent.

Bhamla Group has eight in-house cosmetic brands and operates in Middle East, Africa, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.