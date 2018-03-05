Gulabs partners with Chai Kings

Gulabs, the makers of tasty and delectable hand-crafted Indian snacks, has partnered with Chai Kings, the Chennai-based tea outlet that provides freshly brewed chai, to make the much sought after tiny khakhras available at the latter’s outlets.

Under this partnership, specially packed tiny khakhras from Gulabs which are of 2.5 inches diameter can be bought at all 7 outlets of Chai Kings, allowing customers to relish their hot tea with delicious and crunchy hand-crafted khakhras.

Each box priced at Rs 40 will contain 10 pieces of tiny khakhras which are available in three flavours – Plain, Ajwain and Methi. The package is vacuum packed to maintain freshness and shelf life.

Commenting on the partnership with Chai Kings, Ruchika Gupta, VP – Sales and Marketing of Gulabs said, “Our idea is to offer to the tea lovers, the perfect snack to go with their chai. The fact that khakhras and chai go hand in hand, made Chai Kings the partner for us.”

Jahabar Sadique, Co-Founder of Chai Kings elaborated, “At Chai Kings, we always believe in giving our customers the best chai experience. The classic khakhras fits best and compliments our chai. The fact that Gulabs has not just flavours of khakhras, but also the tiny variants, that makes them a perfect partner for our variety of chai.”

Gulabs’ tiny khakhras are available at outlets of Chai Kings located at Annanagar, Kilpauk, Virugambakkam, T Nagar, Mount Road, Velachery and Perungudi.