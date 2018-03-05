Gap India to launch 17 shop-in-shops through multi-brand retailers

Arvind Lifestyle Brands, the master franchisee of apparel brand Gap in India has announced the launch of 17 Gap shop-in-shops through multi-brand retailers in order to accelerate the availability of the products around the country, including several locations in key Tier II and III markets, the company said in a statement.

The shop-in-shops will launch with partners Kapsons Group, Iconic India, and All That Jazz and will open in Jammu, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, and Ranchi; as well as existing Gap markets of Pune, Noida, and New Delhi.

According to the company, this is the first time Gap’s shop-in-shop format will be introduced in India.

“Since Gap launched in India in 2015, the brand has witnessed strong growth in the country driven by its fans. Our latest expansion ensures that more people are able to experience Gap’s iconic American style through modern wardrobe staples – an ideology that’s welcomed in our market. We are confident that we will receive a great response from the people in these cities and we are incredibly excited about this journey,” said Parag Dani, Gap Business Head at Arvind Lifestyle Brands.

Arvind currently has 11 standalone Gap stores in the National Capital Region, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, and Indore.