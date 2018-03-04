How is male grooming sector booming in India

Men’s grooming products, over the last few years, are beginning to collect more and more shelf space and mind share as the consumer warms up to the idea of grooming as an essential and regular activity. The market, over time, has been paying for having quasi-neglected men’s needs. ‘Looking good’ is no longer the domain of women and mirror time is now being shared with both sexes.

A whole host of brand launches in this space are a sign of times to come. The rising urban middle-class population and improved distribution channels in Tier II and III cities are also expected to stimulate growth through 2020. The current agenda for brands is recruiting the consumer – make the benefits of a skincare or hair care regimen, however basic it may be, apparent to men and their upgrade into the category will follow.

For the man who is well sold on the benefits of grooming and maintenance, warming up to electric grooming products is the logical next step. When Philips started off in this space in 2011-12, the aim, was to recruit people in India into grooming and shaving. But the company soon realized that men wanted to have more facial hair.

That is when it launched trimmers, trying to recruit youngsters in the age group of 15-18 years and upwards in metros and Tier I cities. At a global level, until recently, Gillette was the best a man could get. This was until Unilever upped the ante by buying Dollar Shave Club, a company that allows consumers to buy razors and other grooming products online at affordable prices. Closer home, men can choose products and services from start-ups such as Beardo, Bombay Shaving Company or Ustraa and also the newly launched Italian brand DEPOT.

The most important factor these days is the packaging of a product. If you are not dressed properly, your chances of getting noticed or getting an opportunity to perform on a particular platform are very thin. The wellness and grooming industry for men has been soaring and generating unbelievable revenue in the past few years. Almost 50 percent of the mass population in the male category is adults of age between 18-30 years. The figure clearly suggests how booming the male grooming business will be in India.

Interestingly, men who fall in the age group of 18 to 25 spend more money on grooming and personal care products than women in India. The aspirations and requirements of today’s young Indian men are rapidly evolving. With a surge in disposable income, men are becoming more discerning and indulgent. In an evolving trend in India, men are beginning to look at innovative grooming and personal care products created specifically for them.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the men grooming industry as per will increase by 16-18 percent by the end of 2020. The adoption of western culture, increased disposable income, elevated standard of living, and urbanization is contributing to the growth of the grooming industry for both the genders. Men are now spending a handsome part of their income as a disposable amount for their grooming sessions in spas and salons. The wellness and beauty grooming market in India has doubled its figure to Rs 80,370 crore in between 2017-18.

Brands like VLCC are attracting huge attention from the international brands like Everstone and CLSA. A Chennai-based grooming brand, Naturals is expecting a huge growth and the number of salons in the Indian subcontinent will increase to 380 by the end of 2020. CavinKare is hoping to hit the mark of Rs 3.000 crore turnover by 2020. Italian brand DEPOT which launched itself last year in September is aiming to clock a turn-over of 3.5 crore in the first year of operations and targeting a growth of 50 percent year-on-year growth for 3 years. DEPOT also aims to expands its products to more than 120 tops salons by March 2018. The brand is not only targeting B2C but also to B2B segments as well.

Indian men are becoming more conscious about their looks. They want to look better and more appealing physically to get more attention. The influence of the western culture, as mentioned earlier, along with the rise of the Indian models, sportsmen and actors in promoting the wellness products are taking this industry to a new level as aspiring adults find their icons groomed and well-dressed. They want to look and perform like them. The grooming industry has opened all doors for aspirants like them where they can maneuver and improvise their looks with the aid of various trending products and grooming techniques.

The major brands that have introduced grooming products in the sub-continent are Hindustan Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Dabur, L’Oreal, Nivea, DEPOT etc. This FMCG market is dominated by Proctor & Gamble and is followed by the products of Hindustan Unilever Limited. Many other companies are venturing into this market, seeing the potential and seeking their share of the competition. Vini Cosmetics is showing a groundbreaking performance by introducing FOGG, the gasless deodorant. Gillette, Park Avenue, Wild Stone, Garnier, etc are also penetrating the market aggressively. The herbal cosmetic industry in India is adorned with brands like Dabur, Blossom Kocchar, Forest Essentials, Biotique, Himalaya, Lotus, etc that are providing fabulous products to look better and more competitive in your workplace. In fact, the companies that produced female cosmetics are introducing new product lines for men to grab the market. The common brand names are having their own products that range from shaving gels to facial cleansers.

Companies manufacturing men’s skincare products are planning an expansion of their existing product line, to include products pertaining to particular skin types. These products range from facial cleansers and face creams, to razors and shaving gels, specifically meant for men with sensitive or oily skin. In addition, companies are also bundling perfumes and deodorants, with supplementary benefits such as anti-perspiring and whitening properties, to drive product adoption across the country.

The Indian market for men’s grooming products has increased by 42 percent in 5 years which clearly shows that the personal beauty care and grooming market will skyrocket and touch the US $20 billion mark by 2025.