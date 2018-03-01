Tommy Hilfiger continues to build its reputation as digital innovator at TommyNow ‘Drive’

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp, has announced new brand partnerships with Bose and e-Novia to bring the world of Formula One to life at the TommyNow ‘Drive’ experiential runway event held on February 25 during Milan Fashion Week.

Following fast company’s announcement that Tommy Hilfiger is in the most innovative top 3 companies in style, the brand is hosting its fourth in-season runway show, which this season is inspired by Tommy Hilfiger’s love of motorsports. Combining speed and immediacy with a touch of vintage nostalgia, the event celebrates the recently announced partnership with four-time Formula One World Champions Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport.

“This is our most immersive TommyNow experience yet, creating a powerful fusion of fashion and motorsport that celebrates the dedication to innovation that we share with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport,” said Tommy Hilfiger.

“TommyNow remains our most powerful platform to deliver new collections to our fans around the world, and test the integration of big trends and innovative technology like Artificial-Intelligence and facial-recognition into our business.”

A futuristic, high-octane tunnel and portrait station immerses guests into the high-energy world of TommyNow ‘Drive’ at the Milano Congressi surrounded by real-life sounds of Formula One racing, courtesy of Bose speakers, and speeding LED lights. The Bose Virtual Race Garage features a virtual Formula One car being prepared for a race, with intricate racing soundscapes played through Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones.

The collaboration with Bose follows Tommy Hilfiger’s wider strategy to use TommyNow as an incubator for innovation to test, evolve and integrate new technology that ties pop culture together. This includes partnering with technology enterprises such as e-Novia, which introduces the driverless delivery vehicle YAPE to the world of Tommy Hilfiger. As part of Tommy Hilfiger’s campaign to partner with emerging talents who inject a cool twist into its campaigns, YAPE delivered Spring 2018 looks to influencers, including music artist Christian ‘King’ Combs, before the show.

TommyNow Snap continues to use 2D and 3D image recognition technology that allows app users to take a photo of any item in-store, in an ad, on the runway (live or online), or on the street and shop it instantly through tommy.com. This season, the app opens up the world of fashion, collection design, craftsmanship and passion with TommyNow ‘Behind the Drive,’ an additional storytelling layer developed in partnership with creative digital production company MediaMonks.

Upon recognizing a Spring 2018 TommyXGigi or Hilfiger Collection men’s or women’s style, the TommyNow Snap app presents behind-the-scenes footage of the item’s design process for an enriched shopping and brand experience outside of the TommyNow runway event. Additional video content includes the evolution of the Spring 2018 TommyXGigi collaborative capsule and a social media feed of celebrities wearing their favorite collection pieces. At the experiential runway show at MiCo, guests can access exclusive TommyNow ‘Behind the Drive’ content that includes the making of a Formula One Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport racing car.

This season, Artificial-Intelligence-powered TMY.BOY and TMY.GRL chatbots on Facebook Messenger will provide celebrity styling advice through video content of influencers at TommyNow ‘Drive’ sharing their favorite Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2018 collection looks.

Over 2,000 guests, including consumers, press, VIPs, buyers, and industry influencers, are invited to attend the Spring 2018 TommyNow ‘Drive’ experiential runway event, which builds on Tommy Hilfiger’s signature ‘See Now, Buy Now’ format. All runway looks are available across an ecosystem of immediately shoppable channels in more than 70 countries. To continue to deliver on Tommy Hilfiger’s promise of instant gratification, global consumers are able to purchase styles from Spring 2018 men’s and women’s Hilfiger Collection lines and the TommyXGigi capsule collection the moment they hit the catwalk via the livestream broadcast on tommy.com. The post-show on demand video of the show on tommy.com will also be shoppable.