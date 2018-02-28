Rasna to introduce products exclusively for kids, create new brand Rasna Native Haat

Iconic Indian instant drink concentrate, Rasna – one of the largest soft drink concentrate manufacturing companies in the world – has launched its fruit-based drink Rasna Masala Orange. The company has roped in Bollywood megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan as brand ambassador.

“This new drink from Rasna is a total swadeshi revolution for Indian customers with natural spices such as cumin seeds, fennel seeds, chillies, mint, black pepper, cinnamon etc,” Piruz Khambatta, Chairman and MD, Rasna said.

“Be it in spicy burgers, pizzas or sandwiches, everyone in India is used to a spicy palette. It is for the first time in the country that we will have a spicy soft drink in the form of Rasna Masala Orange,” he further said.

As per the company, the newly-launched product will be available in four pack sizes comprising of a 32-glass pack at Rs 40, a 12-glass pack at Rs 10, a 1-glass pouch at Rs 5 and 1-glass at Rs 2 (without sugar).

At India Food Forum 2018, Khambatta highlighted the steps the brand is taking to stay up to speed with the changing consumer environment.

“Today, the myths of marketing have changed. So we are also changing a lot of things including media planning and the way we used to do creatives,” he said.

He further added, “I firmly believe today kids have a mind of their own, so we have to appeal to those kids’ mind. We are looking at certain products that we can position exclusively for kids. We are looking at new products and new marketing strategies specially for kids.”

The brand, which has recently launched a new pack of honey, will soon be launching more new flavours and formats in powered drinks and concentrates.

“We are looking at creating a whole new brand called Rasna Native Haat – the same brand under which we have launched honey – and we are looking at more natural and healthy products under this umbrella. This is because consumers are evolving and they are opting for less synthetics. So, we believe that there is a huge opportunity for the natural, no chemical food business and the reason why we are creating a whole range,” asserted Khambatta.

“On the other hand, we believe Rasna stands for fun, joy, party and welcome drink and so, we are also working in this field side-by-side to ensure the product stays relevant,” he added.

Because of the new launches, the company is looking toward closing this fiscal with a turnover growing in double digits.