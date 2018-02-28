Himalaya Food International Ltd introduces Burgers’n’Fries

Himalaya Food International Ltd. is among one of the largest vegetarian frozen food companies of India offering an extensive range of products in the category of frozen food, appetizers, ethnic sweets, potato, dairy, and mushrooms.

The company now is venturing into the market with a one-of- its-kind healthier fast food brand, ‘BURGERS’n’FRIES – It’s Not Junk Food! With the launch, Himalaya Food endeavours to serve all-natural and gluten-free vegetarian and vegan fast food made with wholesome, unrefined, and therapeutic ingredients to Indian consumers.

Envisioned as a healthier burgers and fries option, the brand takes pride in innovating healthier version of fast foods without compromising on taste and flavor. Its motive is to educate and engage consumers towards making healthier food choices. The products have been recently launched at a company owned retail outlet in Delhi-NCR.

Man Mohan Malik, Founder-CMD of Himalaya Food International Ltd, says, “Himalaya is already catering to globally renowned B2B clients with its range of products with healthier innovations. With Indian food preferences changing in favour of greater health consciousness, we think that the time is right to manufacture and market these products in the country under the banner ‘BURGERS’n’FRIES’. We want to establish the brand as it’s not junk food and a healthier alternative to popular fast foods, and are building a pan-India franchise chain that can reach out to consumers directly via B2C verticals.”

Talking on the retail plan for the company, Malik further adds, “We plan to open 500 outlets under the BURGERS’n’FRIES franchise model by next year. Thriving to be a socially conscious innovator, Himalaya Food is already leading the country’s healthy frozen food industry and envisions becoming a premier brand for B2C consumers and a food giant, both in India and globally.

Its newly-launched franchise options in kiosks developed under ‘BURGERS’n’FRIES’ will serve the ‘All Natural, No Preservatives, no Trans-fat’ healthier range of Himalaya Products which includes select appetizers, veggies, mushrooms and cottage cheese burgers, as well as rock salt, masala and garlic pepper fries along with specially innovated healthy, therapeutic, anti-inflammatory soft drinks.