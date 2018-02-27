Amazon opens 15 warehouses for AmazonNow in 4 cities

Global e-tailing giant Amazon.in today announced a specialised network of 15 warehouses for AmazonNow, an app-only service with speedy delivery of daily essentials items, in Bangalore, Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad.

“The expansion is set-up to ensure speed and enhance the delivery experience for the customer. With the launch of these `fulfilment centres’, Amazon India has dedicated close to 120,000 cubic feet of storage space for AmazonNow deliveries in key metros,” an Amazon statement said.

The warehouses are equipped with temperature-controlled zones to store and deliver perishable products such as fruits and vegetables, dairy products and chilled frozen products.

Besides this, the centres will store smartphones, laptops, kitchen appliances, other consumer electronic products, beauty products and household supplies, the statement added.