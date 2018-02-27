Kareena Kapoor Khan to endorse Rasna Masala Orange

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been roped in as the brand ambassador of fruit based soft drink brand Rasna masala orange.

“Be it in spicy burgers, pizzas or sandwiches, everyone in India is used to a spicy palette. It is for the first time in the country, we have a spicy soft drink in the form of Rasna masala orange.

“I am proud to associate with Rasna as they are giving India a chatpata orange drink that all of us love,” Kareena said in a statement.

Rasna masala orange is a product created by the combination of real juice with spices such as black pepper, cinnamon, ginger, cumin, red chillies, mint and fennel seeds.

“Kareena Kapoor Khan is a critically acclaimed actor, fearless and believes in quality. As we venture into this new era of spicy drinks, our association with Kareena Kapoor Khan as the brand ambassador of Rasna masala orange will help reach out to more consumers,” Piruz Khambatta, Chairman and MD, Rasna Pvt. Ltd, said.