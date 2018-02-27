The Arrival of Indian Celebrity Fashion Brands

Famed Italian fashion designer Miuccia Prada once said, “Fashion is instant language”. Well, who else can talk fashion better than the celebrities do? Forever in public glare, celebs are considered the perennial style icons. Like us mortals, they just cannot have a bad hair day or a fashion faux pas without making a headline – their entourage of experts and stylists ensure they are picture-perfect at all times. Fans emulate them, the fashion curious get inspired as well. What’s more, celebrities’ own personal style also becomes a talking point. Celebrities and Fashion are indeed inseparable and it was only time that the markets would realize the business potential of this heady mix, ushering the evolution of “Celebrity Fashion Brands”.

The West and Hollywood have been the wellsprings of modern fashion culture and the phenomenon of celebrity-led fashion brands has also its roots in their very heart. Legendary American actress Gloria Swanson is said to have pioneered the trend with her own clothing line way back in 1950’s. Various more celebrities have walked the path since then with varying degrees of success before fading into the mists of time. 2000 onwards, the trend started gaining serious momentum with a slew of Hollywood stars, International athletes, singers and supermodels making successful forays into the fashion business. From clothes to footwear to accessories, they are doing it all.

If international celebrities are doing it, can Indian icons be far behind? Of course not!

Of late, we have seen many A-listers in India turning fashion designers, fashion brand owners and entrepreneurs – some of them have launched their own fashion brands or lines in collaboration with established fashion companies, while others have made investments in or have set up their own fashion-focused businesses. With tremendous following, film stars and cricketers are the biggest influencers in India. Not surprisingly, nearly all celebrity fashion brands so far have come from them. John Abraham is the first Indian actor to release his clothing line in 2006. After a hiatus, Salman Khan launched his fashion label in 2012, followed by Hrithik Roshan in 2013 and Virat Kohli in 2014. The trend has been on the constant uptick from then on.

Celebrity advertisements and endorsements have always been there. We also have had celebs lending their name to products such as signature fragrances. But now, we are moving beyond the ‘age of advertisements and endorsements’ into the ‘era of advocacy’ wherein Millennials, Generation Z, Aspiration, Inspiration, Relevance, Resonance, Connection, Higher Purpose are the catchwords for brand success. Today’s consumers don’t just buy a product; they seek an idea or concept they can actually relate to. For celebrity brands, the celeb’s persona, charisma and relatability are the USPs – the brand story, philosophy and core values are likewise significant, however.

Even as the celebrity-led brands enjoy the patronage of their fan base and have relatively an easy start, they also have to toil to gain wider audience and reception. There are so many brands out there and the consumers are spoilt for choice, literarily. It goes without saying that the new breed of Indian celebrity brand owners is sagacious and diligent. They are making wellthought- out moves with brand concepts built around their persona, unique positioning, selecting right partners, passionate commitment and involvement, product differentiation, understanding the market and consumer, disruption and innovation, to cultivate great brands and sustain them. Most importantly, they acknowledge that the product is the real hero and no amount of celeb power can salvage a bad product.

Indian Celebrity Fashion has truly arrived!

And with this has evolved a new category in the Indian fashion industry. The celebrity brands are not only affirming their presence across offline and online retail channels in India, a few have already expanded into international markets also. As many more celebs continue to launch themselves into the fashion business, it seems that the phenomenon of celebrity-led fashion brands is more than a passing fad and is here to stay.

Images BoF spotlights some of the most recognized homegrown fashion and lifestyle brands curated and/or created by our very own Indian celebrities. These brands inarguably have a distinct advantage and a bright future lies ahead of them.