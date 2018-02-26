Home Food Doodhwala receives seed investment of US $ 2.2 million by Omnivore

Doodhwala receives seed investment of US $ 2.2 million by Omnivore

By  
-
SHARE

, a micro delivery service for fresh groceries, said it has received a seed investment of US $2.2 million by , a venture capitalist firm, for a minority stake in the company.

Doodhwala receives seed investment of US $ 2.2 million by Omnivore
The hyperlocal delivery platform, Doodhwala, is a subscription-based, early-morning delivery platform for all farm fresh groceries sourced directly from local farms and dairies

The new financing will go towards expanding Doodhwala’s service into new markets, funding talent acquisition and upgrading technology, the company said in a release.

It also said , Principal, Omnivore will join the board.

The hyperlocal delivery platform, Doodhwala, is a subscription-based, early-morning delivery platform for all farm fresh groceries sourced directly from local farms and dairies.

The company said it offers users a wide selection of ad hoc everything from fresh dairy milk, meat, vegetables, fruits to shelf stable items delivered to their door before 7 am every day.

“Our unit economics are exceptionally strong. By lowering our delivery cost to Rs 3, Doodhwala is uniquely positioned in a market where other players are struggling.

We have done a great job of maintaining a steady month-on-month growth rate while scoring an 85 per cent plus customer retention,” , Co-Founder, Doodhwala said.

Currently operating in Bengaluru and Pune, Doodhwala has over 4 lakh month deliveries. The new funding comes less than a year after the company raised an undisclosed amount in another Pre Series A funding from Thomas Varkey, a partner at Stonehill Capital, USA.