Anchor plans to double its toothbrush biz; re-launches its entire range

Anchor Health and Beauty Care (AHBC) announced the re-launch of its complete range of Anchor and Anchor Advance toothbrushes. The company is aggressively revamping its Indian and the international footprint with a range of beauty and oral care products over the last one year.

Anchor emerged as 6th most trusted brand in India in the oral care segment as per a national brand survey conducted in 2017. Anchor re-launched its premium Dyna beauty soap very successfully in the second quarter of last year, with Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador.

Sanjay Shah, MD of Anchor Health and Beauty Care speaking on the re-stage said, “This development is yet another innovation from the house of Anchor, which has always offered great quality products at value for money price to consumers. We have a strong oral care portfolio with Anchor toothpastes, and now with a range of new toothbrushes we are further strengthening Anchor’s credentials as a complete oral care brand.”

As per a recent Ken Research study – Indian toothbrush market is expected to reach Rs 26 billion by FY 2020 and Anchor is eyeing a significant share of this market. The report also states that the future is to be led by innovation in the manual toothbrush segment. Anchor is at a forefront of innovation with its toothbrushes which are designed using a combination of ergonomics, shape, and functionality to provide a superior brushing experience to consumers. In total Anchor offers more than 22 different toothbrushes at different price points catering to a wide range of oral care needs.

George Angelo, CEO of Anchor Health and Beauty Care added, “The heart of a toothbrush is the bristles; Anchor now uses 100 percent DuPont™ bristles in all its new toothbrushes. By using best quality bristles we are addressing a simple yet deep seated consumer insight – quality of a toothbrush is reflected in its durability. We have made 3 memorable TV advertisements which emphasize the durability of Anchor toothbrushes. The communication line – Chale long, Rahe strong is testament to the quality and durability of our product which is now made with superior quality bristles. We intend to double our toothbrush sales over the next 6 months.”

Anchor toothbrushes come with angular designs, flexible maneuvering, multi level bristles, different grip styles, rubberized handles and different sizes of bristle heads. The range also includes unique brushes for the kids with soft bristles serving the oral hygiene needs of the younger audiences.