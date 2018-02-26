United Colors of Benetton celebrates 25th anniversary

United Colors of Benetton celebrated an evening full of fashion, glamour and merriment to mark a quarter century of it’s heritage and values in India. The high-on-fashion evening was held at Benetton’s iconic Linking Road Store, which was graced by Sonam Kapoor’s presence. Several prominent names from the fashion fraternity attended the fun filled celebration.

The avidity in the air was palpable as guests arrived to witness a celebration of the history of craftsmanship; a signature of Benetton, reflected in the Spring Summer’18 collection.

Commenting on Benetton India’s completion of 25 years, Sundeep Chugh, CEO & MD, Benetton India said, “For the past twenty-five years creativity and social relevance has been central to our culture and we have consistently strived to do business in a way our associates, partners and customers can be proud of. On this occasion I’d like to thank every stakeholder who has contributed to Benetton India’s success journey. Colors of United Colors of Benetton are getting deeper in the country and we promise our customers to continue delivering consistently high quality, democratic fashion and strong brand values.”

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the presence of one of India’s most stylish women and a youth fashion icon – Sonam Kapoor.

Sharing her excitement on Benetton’s 25 years in India, Sonam Kapoor said “I am elated to be a part of this milestone for Benetton in India. Benetton is a brand which has always been close to my heart. I remember my wardrobe spilling over with Benetton tees and dresses, from my shopping days with mum! It is a brand that a generation has grown up wearing and connects with, not only within the realm of fashion, but for its path-breaking socially relevant campaigns over the years. Their socially relevant campaigns have had a deep and lasting impact on me through my growing years”

The event was also marked by the launch of United Colors of Benetton’s Spring Summer’18 collection characterized by color palettes of summer, shades of Bordeaux reds and oxide yellows. The women swear collection denotes the amalgamation of femininity & modernity with playful stripes ranging from classic nautical to variegated stripes, floral, flowy summer dresses and much more, inspired by nautical elements. The menswear collection embraces classic and contemporary prints in many ways. Some of the key inspiration apart from prints and checks include textured fabrics in tie & dye and denims with pocket detailing to add the right amount of fun to your wardrobe.