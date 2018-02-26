Hrithik Roshan to be the face of Donear brand of suiting & shirting

In a casting coup of the sorts, Mumbai-based Donear Industries Limited, India’s largest manufacturer of branded menswear fabrics, has signed on the style icon and Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan to be the face of the company’s brand of suiting & shirting.

The association between the Bollywood superstar and India’s largest menswear brand sets in motion as the protagonist of some biggest hits of Hindi cinema. As the face of the Donear Suiting & Shirting brand, Hrithik Roshan will promote the Donear brand, and the company’s retail vertical D’Cot for its ready-to-wear formal and semi-formal collection. As part of the association, Hrithik will be featured in the new TVC, print shoots and digital media promotion of the Donear brand.

This association was announced during a mega event where the company also showcased their new fabric collection named, new soft & smooth, new international, designer collection, emporio collection, infinity collection, Atlantis collection, success collection, torsa collection, italiano collection, zovi collection, silver streak collection, black and blue collection.

Announcing the association with the style icon of the Bollywood, Ajay Agarwal, Executive Director of Donear Industries Ltd., said, “A superstar, a doting father and a down-to-earth human being – Hrithik Roshan needs no introduction. Over years, he has grown in stature as a star and as an individual on the back of sheer hard work and absolute commitment – the values the Donear Group has imbibed since inception. As an actor par excellence and an amazing dancer, Hrithik Roshan has been an inspiration to many young and mature Indians across generations. An association with Hrithik Roshan gives a new face to the Donear brand, which is already a leading name in the organized menswear market in India. We are confident this association will take the brand to the next level in terms of the geographical spread in India.”

On endorsement of the brand Donear, Hrithik Roshan said, “I am extremely happy to be associated with the Donear Industries as I have always related the brand with great quality and a wide range of menswear fabric. As a child and later as a young man, I have grown up watching and sporting Donear brand, which have a strong recall among men from different generations. An absolute focus on textiles speaks volumes about the commitment of the Donear management. Given the strong brand image and the quality that the company is known for, I am sure that Donear will become the most preferred fashion brands for menswear in India.”

Hrithik Roshan is known for his impeccable fashion sense and his style that is capable of winning a million hearts across generations. The style quotient of Hrithik Roshan is a natural match for the class of menswear that the brand Donear is associated with. Both on-screen as well as in real life, Hrithik always keeps it simple and classic. Whether a simple white shirt or a stylish suit for an occasion, Hrithik is simply perfect – lending an aura to the attire as well as the fabric. The brand Donear is expected to find greater traction with the classy and fashion-conscious men with Hrithik Roshan as its face.

While growing its business organically, Donear has been augmenting its presence in the market with strategic acquisitions in textiles industry. Last year, the promoters of Donear announced two major acquisitions – GBTL-Grasim (formerly known as Grasim Bhiwani Textile Limited), the Poly-Viscose Suiting Fabrics subsidiary of Grasim Industries, from the Aditya Birla Group, and OCM Woolen Mills, India’s top manufactures of a premium range of high-quality all-wool and wool-blended worsted suiting fabrics, from New York-based private equity fund, WL Ross & Co, LLC.