Avnish Kumar, Director, Neeru’s

Avnish Kumar started his journey into retail at an early age, joining his parents in the Neeru’s business, which was set up in the year 1971, offering tailoring and embroidery of superior and intricate women’s apparel in Hyderabad.

As Director, Kumar has taken Neeru’s to an altogether higher growth trajectory through his marketing and operational initiatives at the firm. He also directly manages the merchandising of the brand.

After completing his graduation from Hyderabad and post graduation – Masters in Entrepreneurship from Royal Holloway, University of London, UK, Kumar has a different plan for retail in the ethnic industry and rates his practical knowledge more than his education.

As an achievement, along with his father Harish Kumar (CMD), he launched the concept of a luxury and high end stores- Neeru’s Emporio. The two palatial stores of Neeru’s emporio are located at the most celebrated and striking shopping streets- Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The stores house a wide mix and choice of products, including lehengas, sarees, silks, suits, mix & match, accessories, men’s ethnics and kidswear. The store is technologically advanced with iPads as catalogues, video walls, LED screens, waterfall, carved logos, exclusive chandeliers, live handloom machine (wherein a saree is made live) and a lot more for a modern-day customer.

According to Kumar, who is the second-generation entrepreneur, his key professional accomplishments so far have been picking up franchise route for expansion in India, introducing a menswear label in 2013 for the hitherto womenswear-only chain, opening 2 stores of signature concept of almost 1 lakh sq.ft. of Neeru’s Emporio Luxe Concept and also freshly introducing a new brand of stores from the House of Neeru’s for casuals and fast fashion called – ‘Be Desi by Neeru’s’.

He always believed to project Neeru’s as not just another ethnic regional brand but and aspirational Indian wear brand. He has driven the story from a chain of stores to a brand now present in over 15 cities pan India with over 4 lakh sq.ft. of retail space and also the first international store in Dubai. He plans to take this ethnic journey to all prominent and cash rich cities of India with Neeru’s and Be Desi By Neeru’s formats and making ethnic fashion available to women of all age groups.

He believes challenges in retail erupt every minute/ hour/ day. Being a retailer, we pull up our socks every morning and keep up with the fashion information and do quick replenishments.

Under his leadership his concept Neeru’s Emporio was chosen as a nominee for the WRA, held in Paris. The brand has also bagged esteemed awards like the Most Admired Brand by the Council of Trade and Development of India, The Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year at IMAGES Retail Awards and many more for consecutive years along with recognition for the brand’s marketing strategies and more.

This year Neeru’s was nominated in two categories at the India Fashion Forum, Mumbai; Images most admired fashion company of the year alongside brands like Raymonds, Aditya Birla Group, The Future Group and Tommy Hilfiger and Images most admired fashion brand – Rising Star alongside the Brand Callino London, of which it bagged the award of the Images Most Admired Fashion Brand – Rising Star.