DLF Shopping Malls celebrate ‘DLF Shopping Festival’

DLF Shopping Malls has introduced DLF Shopping Festival this season. This 50-day shopping fiesta is one of its kind and will be conducted in two of the DLF’s properties – DLF Mall of India and DLF Place Saket.

The malls have turned into shopper’s paradise with brands across the genres such as Fashion, Lifestyle, Home & Kitchen, General Merchandise and Electronics offering lucrative deals and cashback offers like never before. The campaign will go on till March 31, 2018.

Key highlights of the festival include fresh merchandise launches, fresh collection launch across mall at DLF Mall Of India and DLF Place Saket.

The customers can avail upto 50 percent off on shopping at participating brands, if they are shopping with ICICI Bank credit cards then they can get 10 percent cashback on the cumulative spend of Rs 7,500 or more, with the maximum cashback of Rs 4,000 per credit card across the offer period. Offer is valid across the mall from categories spanning Apparel, Home & Appliances, Electronics and General Merchandise.

In addition, customers shopping for Rs. 10,000 get gift voucher worth Rs 1,000 on first come first serve basis as per availability and applicable for shopping during weekdays (Mon-Thu) at DLF Mall of India. Customers shopping for Rs 7,500 get exciting vouchers and free home delivery at DLF Place Saket.

The malls have collaborated with Uber to provide seamless commutation facilities to its mall visitors at super subsidized rates. For all rides to and from DLF shopping malls within a distance of 15 km will cost Rs 69 for up to 9km, for Cyber Hub, DLF Place Saket and DLF Promenade and Rs 109 for upto 15km for DLF Mall of India.

DLF Place Saket is also hosting events from the genres of food, fashion and entertainment such as Nite Owl, Comic Con, The Red Velvet Valentine Carnival and Indian Championship of Cosplay to entertain the mall visitors.

Harshavardhan Chauhan, Central Marketing Head, DLF Shopping Malls said, “At DLF Shopping Malls, it’s our consistent endeavor to provide our millions of consumers, a superior consumer experience leveraging on partnerships and innovation in technology and payments space. Taking this vision forward, DLF Shopping Malls and ICICI Bank have co-created the #DLFShoppingFestival for 50 days, making the shopping experience delightful by making the new and fresh, beginning-of-the-season merchandise affordable, through a lucrative cash back offer, clubbed with attractive EMI options available on transactions across DLF Shopping Malls.”

He further added, “In a first-in-industry and one-of-its-kind fashion, the offer will provide shoppers the flexibility and convenience of spreading their purchase, at multiple locations, across all the DLF Shopping Malls over a period of 50 days. #DLFShoppingFestival entails a host of new initiatives and offers that will make the customer’s visit to the mall supremely rewarding, enabling a superior shopping experience to millions of our consumers for the upcoming season.”