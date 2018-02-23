The TRRAIN Retail Awards 2018 recognize the real heroes of India’s booming retail industry

Trust for Retailers and Retail Associates of India (TRRAIN), a brainchild of BS Nagesh, former MD at Shoppers Stop Ltd., is committed to upgrading the lives of retail employees both at work and at home. In pursuit of this goal, TRRAIN organized the 7th edition of its flagship annual TRRAIN Retail Awards 2018 in Mumbai to recognize and reward the grass-root talent across the retail sector.

Employees from India’s top retail brands across Department Stores, Malls, Specialty Stores, QSR, Food & Grocery, etc. were awarded for their hard-work and willingness to go beyond the call of duty to ensure customer delight.

Kishore Biyani – Group CEO, Future Group, Ashni Biyani – Director, Future Ideas and BS Nagesh, Founder, TRRAIN, felicitated the winners at a glittering event at The Renaissance Hotel, Mumbai. Among those that took home the coveted trophies were National Winner (Gold) – Nitin Baria and Mohd Irfan from Titan Eye Plus, National Winner (Silver) Nirmalendu Biswas from Big Basket and National Winner (Bronze) Bhavya Chawla from HyperCITY Retail India Ltd.

A key highlight of the TRRAIN Retail Awards was an insightful and heartfelt discussion with the father-daughter duo Kishore Biyani and Ashni Biyani. The retail magnates, for the first time on a public platform together, delved into their experiences, their thoughts on the future of retail in India and their dreams for the Future Group.

Edition 7 of ‘I Just Did It’, in association with The Images Group, was also released at the TRRAIN Retail Awards 2018. The book is a compilation of stories of retail associates who demonstrated outstanding customer service on the retail floor. It is an attempt to showcase their passion to serve consumers.

BS Nagesh, Founder, TRRAIN said, “The success of the retail industry critically hinges upon front-end retail associates who deal with and delight millions of customers every day. TRRAIN Retail Awards is our attempt to celebrate and applaud these industrious foot-soldiers of India’s expansive retail sector. This year, we received participation from 60 brands pan India who nominated their best associates across 6 categories.

Our goal is that in the years to come, every single Indian retailer – be it from modern trade or mom & pop formats, will join hands with TRRAIN to celebrate and uplift the lives of retail associates in every corner of the country.”