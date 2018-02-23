Big Fish Ventures to open Garam Dharam at Murthal; take total restaurant count to 20

Umang Tewari’s Big Fish Ventures – which runs some of the largest premium dining lounges in Delhi including The Junkyard Cafe, Local and The Junction, is opening Garam Dharam – an outlet inspired from veteran actor Dharmendra at Murthal, Haryana.

In an interview with Indiaretailing, Umang Tewari, who is the majority stakeholder and owner of the company, said, “The restaurant, which has a seating capacity of 1,200 people, spans across 40,000 sq.ft. Total investment for Garam Dharam, Murthal amounts to Rs 6 crore.”

He further added, “The restaurant is divided into various sections – Yes Bakery, Culture Gully and main dining area.”

Yes Bakery offers a mix of desi and videsi mithai, Culture Gully boasts of South Indian, Chinese and Chaat counter. The main dining area is further divided into Private Dining Rooms, Lounge and Buffet area.

Currently, there are 8 operational outlets managed by the startup and by the end of the next year, it eyes to increase its portfolio to 20. He said, “Currently, the foodservice industry is in a very dynamic state. Food, drinks, ambience and events are four major elements which contribute to the success of any restaurant.”

The company plans to go bigger and better in the four dynamics of the restaurant business – location, pricing, unique concept, and offerings.

According to Tewari, “We are opening Garam Dharam in Mohali and Noida; Junkyard and Local in Chandigarh, Gurugram, Jaipur and Pune. Most of these outlets will be owned by franchise partners.”

He further revealed, “Local Express will be coming near railway station and at airport. These restaurants will be company-owned.”

Average size of Garam Dharam outlet will be around 4,000 sq.ft and Junkyard Cafe and Local will span across Rs 6,000-7,000 sq.ft.