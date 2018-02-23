The Beer Café launches 37 outlet; makes an entry into Noida

Books, it is said, are a uniquely portable magic. It is this magic of words and literature that The Beer Café, India’s largest alco-beverage chain, is invoking for its bibliophilic patrons with a book-themed outlet at Logix City Centre Mall.

The launch of the outlet, the brands first in Noida, marks the operational expansion into yet another city and highlights its strong growth trajectory, taking the total number in the Delhi-NCR region to 18 and across India to 37.

Situated at one of the most prominent hubs in Noida, the outlet combines an artful ambience, heavily derived from literary influence infused with the brands open and inviting social setting. Its mesmerising décor is replete with puntastic brew-based wordplays on popular book titles that will delight and enthral bibliophiles.

Speaking on the launch of its Noida outlet, Rahul Singh, Founder & CEO, The Beer Café, said, “Some of the most famous authors have often expressed the charm of alcohol when it comes to art. Our latest outlet in Noida is aimed at capturing this synergy. With an ambience perfectly suited for sparking conversations and ideas we are confident that beer lovers will enjoy this dedicated space. Who knows, we might just catch the next batch of Hemingways and Bukowskis sitting there, cradling their pints and typing their way towards literary glory!”