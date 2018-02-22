Pepperfry enters mattress segment; introduces in-house brand Cluddio

Pepperfry.com, India’s No.1 furniture and home products marketplace, has forayed into the Rs 6,000 crore mattress market in India with the launch of its new house brand Clouddio.

The launch is in line with Pepperfry’s expansion strategy of its house brands portfolio. Clouddio will consist of a diverse range of quality and congenial mattresses and is expected to account for 5-10 percent of the company’s overall business in the next few months.

Pepperfry’s bedroom furniture range, especially beds, has witnessed great traction among consumers and is the highest selling furniture in terms of revenue. Therefore, entering the mattress segment is a natural extension of the company’s existing portfolio, making it a one-stop-shop for consumers looking to furnish their bedrooms.

The Indian mattress industry, growing at 9 percent with only 38 percent of the market being organised, poses great potential for new players as well as expansion of the organized segment. Additionally, recent trends have demonstrated an 18 percent growth in the online searches for mattresses, depicting signs of demand on online channels as well. These statistics coupled with increased consumer focus on investing in the right mattress to avoid health related issues, are driving growth in this category. This makes for an ideal opportunity for Pepperfry to enter the maturing mattress market with its top-end Clouddio range and accelerate its growth.

Clouddio comprises of sub-brands such as – Stratus, Cumulus, Nimbus, Altus and Cirrus. These are made of versatile materials that include foam, coir, bonnell springs and pocket springs and are usable on both sides. They obliterate motion transfer and offer quality, comfort, superior lumbar support, consistent bounce and a high value for money. Additionally, they are shipped for free and come with a two to eight year warranty against any manufacturing defects. Pepperfry also offers a seven day easy return window on them. The Clouddio range is tailored to meet the budget-friendly requirement as well as the need for high-quality and comfort by consumers.

Commenting on the launch, Hussaine Kesury, Chief Category Officer, Pepperfry said, “We are elated about venturing into the consistently growing and promising mattress market. In keeping with our larger aim to expand our house brands and taking cognizance of the rising demand for mattresses, we have introduced Clouddio that caters to diverse consumer requirements in terms of material, price, comfort and convenience.”

He further added, “Our existent house brands already offer bespoke furniture and home décor products to our customers and contribute to 50 percent of our overall business. We are looking at the same quality of offerings with Clouddio keeping our customers’ comfort at the fore. I am certain that this brand will further aid Pepperfry’s rapid growth and strengthen engagement with our discerning customers.”

Pepperfry already has an array of successful furniture and décor house brands, namely Bohemiana, Mudramark, Amberville, Woodsworth, Casacraft, Primorati and Mollycoddle. With the launch of Clouddio, they are only anticipated to exponentially grow further.