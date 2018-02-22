Milkbasket to hire 2,000 employees within next 12-18 months

Micro delivery platform Milkbasket said that the company plans to hire at least 2,000 employees within next 12-18 months.

According to a PTI report: Milkbasket was launched in early 2015. It has a daily reach to over 35,000 households in Gurugram.

“We aspire to serve over a million households by 2022 and this would be our first step to realise this mission. We will be strengthening our team with additional 2,000 employees by next year to serve up to 50,000 daily orders in Gurgaon,” Anant Goel, Co-founder, Milkbasket was quoted by PTI as saying.

The company will be hiring over 1,500 full time and 500 part-time employees.

“Part-time employment is a great way for students and micro-entrepreneurs to have a sustainable source of income, while they continue with their daily routine. We will hire at least 500 such employees in Gurgaon to support our morning deliveries,” Goel was further quoted by PTI as saying

The company recently closed a US $3 million Pre-Series A round funding from Unilever Ventures, Blume Ventures and Lenovo Capital (LCIH). Previously, it had raised a total of US $1 million in seed and angel investment from a clutch of Chinese VCs and domestic angels including Milkbasket customers.