Nature Republic opens first outlet in Indonesia

South Korean cosmetics company Nature Republic has opened its first outlet in Indonesia.

The store is in a Jakarta shopping mall and posted 100 million won ($94,000) in sales on its pre-opening day Wednesday, the Seoul-based company said.

“We will expand our presence in the overseas market, including the Middle East and Europe, in the long-run, with Indonesia as our outpost,” the company said.

Nature Republic plans to operate up to 10 outlets in Indonesia by the end of this year. The company has stores in 17 countries, including China and Vietnam.