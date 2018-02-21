Domino’s Pizza meets fourth quarter profit forecasts

Domino’s Pizza, the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2017, comprised of strong growth in same store sales, global store counts and earnings per share.

Domestic same store sales grew 4.2 percent during the quarter versus the year-ago period, and 7.7 percent for the full year, continuing the positive sales momentum in the company’s domestic business. The international division also posted positive results, with same store sales growth of 2.5 percent during the quarter and 3.4 percent for the full year.

The fourth quarter marked the 96th consecutive quarter – or 24th year – of positive international same store sales growth and the 27th consecutive quarter of positive domestic same store sales growth.

The company also had fourth quarter global net store growth of 422 stores, comprised of 96 net new domestic stores and 326 net new international stores. In fiscal 2017, the company opened 1,045 net new stores, comprised of 216 net new domestic stores and 829 net new international stores.

Fourth quarter diluted EPS was US $2.09, up 41.2 percent over the prior year quarter; fiscal 2017 diluted EPS was US $5.83, up 35.6 percent over the prior year. Fiscal 2017 diluted EPS, as adjusted, was US $5.91, up 37.4 percent over the prior year diluted EPS of US $4.30.

On February 14, 2018, the Board of Directors declared a 55-cent per share quarterly dividend for shareholders of record as of March 15, 2018 to be paid on March 30, 2018. This represents an increase of approximately 20 percent over the previous quarterly dividend amount.

“Without question, we are pleased with our fourth quarter and full-year 2017 performance – with results that continued to outpace the industry,” said J. Patrick Doyle, President and Chief Executive Officer.

He added, “Our 2017 global retail sales growth and domestic comps outperformed the high-end of our stated three to five-year outlook. This, along with tremendous net store growth and an incredibly low number of closures, helps validate that our long-term fundamental strength is well intact heading into 2018.”