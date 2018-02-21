Puratos India appoints Ashish Seth as Managing Director

Puratos Food Ingredient Pvt. Ltd., the subsidiary of the Puratos International Group has appointed Ashish Seth as its new Managing Director. He has taken over the current position from Dhiren Kanwar who has stepped down from his role.

A seasoned professional, Ashish Seth has over 15 years of pivotal experience in the realm of Food & Beverage (F&B) industry. He holds a B Tech (Dairy Technology) degree from N.D.R.I, Karnal and an Executive Post Graduate Diploma in International Business Management from IIFT, New Delhi.

Seth joined Puratos India in 2008 as the Operations Manager before taking over as the Operations Director of Asia Pacific/ Middle East/ Africa (APMEA) region in 2016. Prior to that, he held operations positions with Schreiber Dynamic Industries and ITC Limited.

As the Managing Director, he will be overseeing manufacturing, marketing, product innovation regulatory, customer relations and administrative activities in Puratos India and South Asia.