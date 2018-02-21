Gulabs debuts In Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru; ties-up with Godrej Nature’s Basket

Gulabs, the makers of hand-crafted Indian snacks, has partnered with Godrej Nature’s Basket, India’s pioneering and premium food destination, to bring out its products in physical retail stores of Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru for the first time.

Under this tie-up, one of the most sought after snack items from Gulabs – the Tiny Khakhras will be available in more than 25 Godrej Nature’s Basket retail stores.

Launched last year, Tiny Khakhras are of just 2.5 inches diameter and available in three flavours – Plain, Ajwain and Methi. Unlike the regular-sized khakhras, these tiny khakhras are easy to store and carry without worrying about getting crumbled. They can also be the perfect healthy snack companion during travel that do not take much of baggage space.

Commenting on the partnership with Godrej Nature’s Basket, Ruchika Gupta, VP – Sales and Marketing of Gulabs said, “We are delighted on partnering with Godrej Nature’s Basket and in turn reaching out to Mumbaiites, Punekars and Bangaloreans who can now lay their hands upon our tiny khakhras in a jiffy.”

Each box packed with 10 pieces is priced at Rs 35.