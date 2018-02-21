Home Fashion President and Chief Executive Gap’s flagship brand Jeff Kirwan steps down

President and Chief Executive Gap’s flagship brand Jeff Kirwan steps down

said on Tuesday that , President and Chief Executive of its eponymous brand will leave the apparel retailer.

Kirwan joined Gap Inc. in May 2004 from Target and has also contributed to Gap and Old Navy’s growth in China.

“We have not achieved the operational excellence and accelerated profit growth that we know is possible at Gap brand. As we move into the brand’s next phase of development, Jeff and I agreed it was an appropriate time for a change in leadership,” , CEO, Inc said in a statement.

, current Gap Executive Vice President, Head of Global Talent and Sustainability, will oversee the brand as the retailer looks for new President.

