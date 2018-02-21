Jabong adds Splash to its repertoire

India’s leading online fashion destination, Jabong, launched Splash, a brand owned by the Landmark Group, on its platform. To mark the launch, Splash will feature the Spring Fabulous collection, with over 197 styles across both men and women categories.

The theme for the Spring Fabulous collection is inspired by the 80s with colourful stripes playing a key influence. Talking about spring, the collection will consist of high octane colors of orange, lime and hot pink, acting as hues to slip into the summer mode. The mood of the collection is feminine and strong, making it a befitting choice across all occasions.

Raza Beig, CEO – Splash, Iconic & Landmark International, Fashion Director – Landmark Group said, “The relationship with Jabong represents a powerful opportunity for Splash to expand its presence across India. E-commerce is a key channel that will help us increase our presence to our target audience. We are excited about our launch with Jabong and our confident that it will be a very fruitful for both of us.”

Kalyan Kumar, Chief Merchandising Officer- Jabong, said, “As a brand, Jabong carries a bold and youthful essence. With Splash now being a part of Jabong, the essence only gets stronger. The objective is to provide an elaborate portfolio of premium international brands for our fashion conscious customers.”

Splash has successfully positioned itself as a young and fashion-forward brand with its styles, textures, patterns, and designs standing as a strong testimony. It has created some of the biggest and most popular brand properties and events like Splash Calendar & Splash Fashion Show which have now become part of the social calendar of the region.

The brand is headquartered out of Dubai and it is the largest fashion retailer in the Middle East.

As a part of this special launch, Splash will be offering Rs 500 off to the first 200 customers to shop on Jabong.