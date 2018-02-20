Home Fashion Relaxo inaugurates its flagship store in Siliguri, West Bengal

Relaxo inaugurates its flagship store in Siliguri, West Bengal

India’s leading footwear brand has launched its first exclusive store in Siliguri. The outlet is truly a shopper’s paradise offering an attractive range of fashionable footwear’s for men, women and kids. It houses the widest range of popular brands like , , , , , and .

Relaxo flagship store will cater to brand aspirants at Siliguri by providing specialized guidance/consultations regarding footwear to the potential consumers

Store is located at high traffic area and aims at providing brand enthusiasts of all ages a greater accessibility and an opportunity to explore more than 400 designs of sports shoes, casual, lifestyle shoes, sandals, flip-flops, formal wears, home slippers and office wears.

Relaxo flagship store will cater to brand aspirants at Siliguri by providing specialized guidance/consultations regarding footwear to the potential consumers. Spacious store is fashioned such that it creates engagement impart education and an experiential purchase for the consumers.

, Executive Director, Relaxo Footwear’s Ltd. said, “Relaxo brand remains focused on new designs, comfort and availability with a commitment to constant quality. The new store will provide customers with an enhanced retail experience and a better feel of the brand and products. West Bengal is a promising market as customers have a rich taste in footwear and style. By catering to their diverse lifestyle demands, Relaxo is looking forward to leverage the market potential in East region.”

