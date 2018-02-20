Being Human forays into TN market; opens first store in Chennai

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Being Human Clothing operating as the retail division of The Mandhana Industries has forayed in Tamil Nadu market by setting up of its first company outlet store in Chennai.

According to a PTI report: The Being Human Clothing store is spread across 1,322 sq.ft and is nestled in Palladium Mall at Velacherry.

“We are proud to announce our maiden exclusive store in Chennai at luxe mall Palladium. This will be our fourth addition in the South Indian market”, Manish Mandhana, CEO, The Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd. Was quoted by PTI as saying.

In the Southern market, the company currently has stores in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi. “By next month we will be opening a store in Coimbatore,” he told PTI.

On expansion plans, he said the company would have opened 15 new outlets before the end of current financial year across the country.

The company has exclusive stores in 45 cities across the country and also retailed through shop-in-shops, distributor networks and in online portals.

Being Human was launched by Salman Khan in 2012 and was globally licensed by The Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd. It has footprint in over 15 countries with over 600 point of sale, he said.