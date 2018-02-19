Grofers introduces UPI payment option on Android mobile app

Online food and grocery retailer Grofers has introduced Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payment option for all its Android app users. Following the rollout, all Android users of Grofers can use UPI to pay for their shopped groceries and other items on Grofers mobile application, the company said this in a statement.

The payment method, which has seen rapid adoption in last year, is reflected on the checkout page post which the customers can choose any UPI app to pay with.

Users can proceed with the transaction and make the payment via the app they previously used to authenticate it. The amount will be directly debited from the users’ linked bank account. In case of a failed transaction, the amount will be refunded within four to five business days, directly to the users’ bank account linked to the UPI id, said the company.

Talking about the introduction of new payment option Albinder Dhindsa, Co-founder and CEO, Grofers said, “We believe UPI would take over from Net Banking as a preferred payment channel and would help make shopping on Grofers even more seamless and secure. In UPI, we see the next revolution in digital payments in India. Moreover, we have seen higher retention amongst users who pay via the online option. UPI would help us in driving that further along with enabling easier payments for our users.”

The UPI payment option for online purchases is implemented on the app through App Intent.