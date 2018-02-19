Ananda Dairy eyes 30 pc increase in turnover to Rs 2,000 crore in FY19

Ananda Dairy is eyeing over 30 per cent increase in turnover to Rs 2,000 crore in the next financial year as it expands retail footprint as well as product portfolio.

According to a PTI report: The company is looking at opening 500 retail company-owned and company-operated outlets by end of next fiscal in states like Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

“We are targeting over 30 percent growth in turnover to Rs 2,000 in financial year 2018-19. We expect retail outlets to contribute 15 percent to sales by then as we increase the number of outlets. It is 10 percent at present,” RS Dixit, Chairman, Ananda Group told PTI.

The company is expected to report a turnover of Rs 1,500 crore in the current fiscal, ending March 31. Currently, it operates over 200 outlets in the NCR. It sells over 50 products at present and has presence in most of the diary products, except ice creams.

When asked if the company is looking entering into ice-creams category in the near future, he told PTI: “It is not a priority right now. It will require huge investment”.

Elaborating on expansion, Dixit said based on customer need and feedback the company will launch more value-added products specially those with higher protein content.