India: The promised land for foreign brands

India is seeing an explosive growth in retail and the engine for this growth is the mall.

There is a vast improvement in standard of living, factors like price consciousness has decreased, and the advent of technology (mobile and e-commerce) are leading to consumers demanding latest trends and products at par with the world’s best. The reach of the digital medium is far and wide, and has been a key factor in increasing the awareness of the international luxury brands in India.

Retail stalwarts share their views on growth of international brands in India and what does these brands expect from the Indian market.