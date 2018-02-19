Aussie retail start-up stockinstore signs iconic brand Kookai

stockinstore, an Australian start-up offering real time stock visibility for Omnichannel retailers, has signed iconic women’s clothing brand, Kookai.

With 37 stores across Australia and New Zealand, Kookai is a favourite among celebrities and fashionistas and can be found in the wardrobes of women of all ages.

Kookai implemented stockinstore on their Shopify websites for their Australian and New Zealand customers.

Penny Iredale, Kookai National Retail Manager, said stockinstore was enhancing their customers’ shopping experience.

“We know our customers tend to browse online first, but then love to come into store with friends to try on products before making a final purchase decision,” said Iredale.

Iredale added, “With stockinstore, our customers can be sure the product they want is available in a store nearby, and that drives foot traffic to the right locations.”

stockinstore’s co-founder Gil Blackstone said they were thrilled to partner with another iconic fashion brand. “Kookai trusts stockinstore as the best solution to deliver a shopping experience which meets their customers’ expectations,” said Blackstone.

For Kookai IT Manager Kieran McEvoy, stockinstore was an affordable and easy to install solution for retailers. “It made sense to use stockinstore because it’s proven to deliver results,” said McEvoy.

stockinstore drives foot traffic into store by showing online visitors which stores nearby have the item they are looking for. When it’s used, stockinstore™ converts online at over 7.5 percent, far higher than most other applications.

With stockinstore, international fashion giant GUESS Australia increased their annual online revenue by over US $400,000.