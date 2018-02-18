A peek inside Infiniti Mall’s precinct

Shopping malls today are just not a just a venture representing merchandisers and interconnected walk ways enabling consumers to shop from unit-to-unit, but are the heart and soul of communities. Malls are no longer primarily focused on retail but have become a place where consumers are looking for experiences that go well beyond traditional shopping.

Going by modern trends, Infiniti Mall is trying to provide extraordinary experiences to its consumers by enhancing their choices of shopping and entertainment. Infinti Mall, Malad has added brands like Maharaja Bhog, Deal Jeans, Neeru’s and The Bombay Store in the lifestyle section while Infinti Andheri opened its first new concept outlet at Pizza Hut, hence adding more to its F&B services.

Apart from the addition to lifestyle brands, Infinti Malad has launched a new entertainment zone – Fun City. Located on the third floor, Fun City has exciting adventure activities lined up for all age group people.

“Infiniti Mall locations are unparalleled in Mumbai as they are located in premium residential and commercial areas. This has been one of the key reasons for our successful journey. The addition of new brands will allow us to invigorate and heighten the experience at the mall. By adding to the incredible mix of shopping, dining and entertainment options, we already offer a complete package for a complete, fun-filled day at then mall. This also reinforces our position as the destination of choice for people and families of all ages,” said Mukesh Kumar, Senior Vice President, Infiniti Mall.

Located in the western suburbs of Mumbai, the mall aims to be a place for exciting leisure and entertainment experiences for all ages in the community, including every member in the family. Infiniti is successfully building upon a diverse retailer base considering the growing awareness and brand consciousness among people across different socio-economic classes. Today, the mall is an eclectic universe housing a multiplex theatre, gaming zone, food court, recreational area and a multipurpose hall among other state-of-the-art facilities. The mall is also a home to a fabulous new dining precinct, boasting an array of brand-new dining options that offers the local residents, and the area’s vast tourist population.

When it comes to spaces for kids, Infiniti Mall have emerged as an unlikely contender of preferred go-to places. The mall had Nick Channel’s most popular characters Ninja Hattori & GattuBattu flocking in the mall during Its Funotsav, during Diwali activity series.

Infiniti Mall always been trying to be a place for everyone and hence continuously focusing on community-led events, multiple CSR initiatives to create awareness and give back to the society in its own way. Infiniti Mall, Malad in association with The Street Store (TSS), had put up a kiosk at the mall premises allowing the mall patrons to donate their unused clothes, shoes and accessories.

More than 150 customers donated and helped TSS in distributing them to hundreds of underprivileged kids. The kiosk in the mall helped TSS to reach out to the people who are willing to make a diff erence for a needful individual life. Last year, Infi niti Malls, SDA & TSS organised their second Street Store before Diwali and helped 3,000 kids to get the clothes on a street near Goregaon.

The mall has always been at the forefront of serving the society in its own distinctive way along with proving fun, food and family entertainment. Infiniti has always supported various social and noble causes through various activities and initiatives.