Mondelez India, HUL introduces ‘Cornetto Oreo’

Chocolate maker Mondelez India and FMCG major HUL have together introduced ‘Cornetto Oreo’ in the frozen dessert cone category in the Indian market.

According to a PTI report: Cornetto is an ice-cream brand owned by HUL’s step down firm Kwality Wall’s, while Oreo is a premium cookie brand owned by Mondelez India, the maker of popular chocolates like Dairy Milk, 5 Star and Gems.

Priced at Rs 60, Cornetto Oreo range is available across all major stores.

Sudhanshu Nagpal, Mondelez India Head – Biscuits Category, was quoted by PTI as saying, “Cornetto too, with its smooth creamy texture, crispy wafer cone all the way to the chocolatey tip has garnered tremendous consumer love over the years.”

“We believe in bringing delicious moments of joy to our consumers and the Cornetto-Oreo partnership will be an exciting one,” he further told PTI.

Oreo, was introduced here by Mondelez India six years back and in such a short span, India has emerged among its top-five markets by volume, the company said.

Himanshu Kanwar, GM at Kwality Wall’s at HUL told PTI: ” As a brand it is our continued effort to innovate and create products that consumers love. Through this launch, we wish to give romance and love a new expression.”

Mondelez India Foods (formerly Cadbury India) is a part of global confectionery major Mondelez International. Besides chocolates, its portfolio consists of beverage brand as Tang and Bournvita. It also has HallsA andA Choclairs GoldA under its candy portfolio.

Launched in 1960 in Italy, Cornetto is one the world’s leading ice cream brands owned by Unilever.