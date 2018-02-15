Landmark Group launches Happiness Movement in India

Landmark Group, Dubai-based retail and hospitality conglomerate and the parent company of leading retail and hospitality businesses: Lifestyle, Max Fashions, Home Centre, Easybuy, Splash, Spar Hypermarkets, Fun City, Landmark Online India and Krispy Kreme, unveiled the ‘Landmark Happiness Movement’ impacting over 20,000 employees across all its offices, warehouses and more than 400 stores in India.

Capturing the pride, positivity and sense of purpose that Landmark Group’s enthused employees bring to work every day, the Landmark Happiness Movement aims to reinforce the values such as passion, speed and simplicity, innovation, ownership and entrepreneurship, that forms the core foundation of the group’s philosophy of creating exceptional value. It reflects the group’s culture of openness, agility and adaptability, which has been integral to its success in the country.

Nisha Jagtiani, Executive Director and Chief Happiness Officer, Landmark Group, said, “The retail business is changing very fast, whether it is from online to brick and mortar, or an evolution to the retail shopping experience or expectations of the customers. In this dynamic, fast changing retail environment, we strongly believe that the value system that Landmark Group was built on – of innovation, entrepreneurship, ownership and passion, are the values that would help us succeed. Through the Landmark Happiness Movement, we aim to bring a positive change by empowering our people, and instilling the values of ownership, pride and belongingness within them.”

“Landmark Group has always been a great place to work in. We have grown because we have been able to nurture talent and recognize potential. Through the Landmark Happiness Movement, we aim to go one-step further. We are creating an environment where our people are the consistent drivers of happiness and positivity, across the Group, driving connectivity and togetherness across warehouse and retail.”

Venkataramana B, Group President – Human Resources, Landmark Group India, said, “As an organisation, we have always believed in putting our people first. This philosophy has resulted in us being recognised time and again as one of the best companies to work for in the industry. The Landmark Happiness Movement further strengthens our value proposition to our people and we aim to nurture a happier work environment, where every Landmarker feels a sense of purpose, positivity and pride.”

The Happiness Movement was rolled-out to Landmarkers, through a three-day power-packed celebration across the Group’s retail stores, warehouses and offices, simultaneously engaging more than 20,000 employees, irrespective of the region they are based or the tasks that they perform. Leaders from Landmark Group, also visited and interacted with Landmarkers from across the Group’s network of retail and hospitality stores.

Envisioned to significantly enhance work-life balance, the people-led movement witnessed the roll-out of several initiatives to connect employees, increase overall engagement and drive focus towards employee wellness. Driven by a Happiness team at its core, the movement has identified ambassadors across its business to drive the initiatives being rolled-out.