Godrej Nature’s Basket launches new store in Malad

Godrej Nature’s Basket (GNB), India’s pioneering food chain, launched a brand new store in Malad. The new store is a reflection of the brand’s promise of being the go-to place for the customer’s ‘Daily Food Delights’.

Located at Inorbit Mall in Malad and spread across 1,500 sq.ft., the store brings alive the freshest and finest food brand philosophy with its experiential and contemporary retail design.

The store highlights some if its freshest categories including Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy, Bakery, Meat, Cheese, among others that is sure to make one’s shopping a delightful experience.

Speaking on the launch of the store in Malad, Avani Davda, Managing Director, Godrej Nature’s Basket, said, “We are excited to bring Godrej Nature’s Basket to the bustling neighbourhood of Malad. With our recent launches in Worli, Chembur, and now Malad, we are on our path of a thoughtful expansion plan. Our new brand promise manifests itself across various levels and will help us offer a more wholesome experience to our customers. We are excited to launch 5 to 6 more stores by the end of this financial year in the city and are looking at scaling up our footprint to 60 to 70 stores by FY21.”