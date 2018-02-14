IFF 2018: Four Power Nodes of the Fashion Industry

The 18th edition of India’s mega fashion retail intelligence event India Fashion Forum – India’s largest fashion retail intelligence event – is scheduled to kickstart at Hotel Renaissance, Mumbai from March 13-14, 2018.

The IFF Conference creates unparalleled opportunities for learning from international and Indian industry experts, academicians, experienced professionals and analysts through a world-class mix of keynote addresses, panel discussions, CEOs Roundtables, presentations, Knowledge Series sessions and workshops.

IFF being the most focussed and smartest fashion and lifestyle business conclaves in Asia provides a creative marketing and communication platform for select brands, labels and designers from the progressive fashion and lifestyle segment.

IFF has extensively analysed international and domestic market trends to bring a concise and very relevant breakdown of just FOUR POWER NODES that are essential corner stones for building a sustainable retail model.

INTELLIGENT ENGAGEMENT: The need to access specialised knowledge has never been as critical as it is today. Equally powerful and dynamic is the blending of ideas and visions of industry icons, entrepreneurs and professionals in diverse fashion manufacturing, branding and retailing functions, as IFF delivers. From data-driven market insights to the latest tools for in-store drama, experience how knowledge is power like never before.

POWERED BY DESIGN: What differentiates fashion from mere clothing and accessories is innovation. As branded clothing becomes more accessible to Indians, brands are increasingly losing the critical fashion edge. In the future, me-too brands will have a limited life span; consumers will veer towards products that have a strong edge in design innovation and have a unique sensibility to display. Fashion must be design-led and truly individualistic.

RETAIL AS EXPERIENCE: A store is a statement of lifestyle, and non-stop customer experience is the most important branding tenet today. In addition to understanding the tenets of retail operations, mastering the science of leasing and real estate are critical because fashion brands are growing at a faster pace than retail space. At IFF 2018, aspirational brands will not just showcase out-of-the-box future concept stores to retail real estate companies, but also access next-generation in-store trends and solutions from the best in the business.

THE TECH OF EVERYTHING: New-age consumers expect a consistent, seamless, and integrated experience across all retail touch points. But, creating intelligent fashion and powerful retail stories require end-to-end digital transformation – with integrated technology, with as much input in sourcing, design, in-store experiences as on the front-end through Big Data, Shopper and Predictive Analytics, AI, and more.