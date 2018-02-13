Ananda Dairy opens 105 stores in Delhi/NCR

Ananda Dairy has announced opening of 105 stores, owned and operated by itself, in Delhi and the NCR region, to expand its footprint in North India.

The company has made an investment of Rs 5 crore for the launch of 105 COCO (company-owned and company-operated) stores in a single-day, it said.

“…By the end of 2018, we aim to expand to 500 Ananda stores across Northern India,” RS Dixit, Chairman, Ananda Group Chairman said in a statement.

Ananda is targeting 30 percent growth from its company outlets and achieve a turnover of Rs 1,500 crore by the end of this fiscal, the company added.

The company will offer fresh and wide range of dairy products, including confectionery and bakery items. Also, well-trained professionals will guide consumers to the right products based on their unique dietary requirements.

Set up in 1989 in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, Ananda has steadily grown its production capacity and today offers over 50 products in its portfolio.