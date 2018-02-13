Home Fashion Tiger Shroff makes entry into active lifestyle business; introduces brand PROWL

Tiger Shroff makes entry into active lifestyle business; introduces brand PROWL

Actor has forayed into the active lifestyle business space with the brand .

PROWL is a brand targeting young consumers who lead a high activity lifestyle, and are constantly on the move

The brand is jointly created and owned by Tiger and . This is the first brand launch, for , which is creating a house of lifestyle brands with celebrities, read a statement.

PROWL is a brand targeting young consumers who lead a high activity lifestyle, and are constantly on the move. It aims to provide functional yet highly stylish clothing and accessories to fit the target consumer’s active lifestyles.

“I am a part of creating this brand and it feels great to be involved with everything and at every stage. This brand is a reflection of my identity and this is how I live. I love to be active through the day, which is why I want to wear something that is stylish, looks good, and yet gives me the freedom of uninhibited movement,” said Tiger Shroff.

