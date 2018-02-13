Swedish watch brand Daniel Wellington forays into India

Swedish watch brand Daniel Wellington has opened its maiden store in the Fort area here.

“India is an emerging and vibrant market with huge potential. Our increased presence enables us to accelerate our global expansion and it further reinforces our commitment to grow our business in the region,” Roger Kylberg, CEO of Daniel Wellington, said in a statement.

The first store is spread across 1,000 sq.ft., and will house the brand’s accessories for men and women.

The store houses most popular series’ such as the Dapper, Classic and Classic Petite collection ranging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,000.