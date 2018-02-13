Domestic and foreign brands that define India’s denim market growth story

1 1 BEING HUMAN

Being Human, a clothing line with a heart, was launched by Salman Khan in 2012. The brand is globally licensed by Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd., and has a retail presence in over 15 countries with more than 700 points-of-sale. The brand’s combined ethos of celebrity, charity and fashion has been a catalyst in its global reach since its inception in 2012.

Target Group: Being Human’s customer base includes people who believe in international fashion and follow the latest trends. However, they believe in doing good too by helping the brand’s initiatives in healthcare and education. Hence, the ‘Look Good and Do Good’ philosophy.

Product Basket: Denim occupies close to 65 per cent in bottom wear and about 18 per cent overall in the net product basket of the brand. Apart from jeans, the brand’s denim line includes a big range of shirts which include indigo checks, prints and structures. In terms of style, the line ranges from western and work wear inspired to more clean modern versions.

Category Expansion Plans: The brand is planning to launch its range of denim jackets soon.

Key Markets: Being Human Clothing currently operates 55 exclusive stores across 43 cities in India including Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Bhilwara, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Delhi NCR, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Varanasi and Vijayawada among others. The brand’s primary market is the West and the North region.

Top Retailers: Ahmedabad One, Palladium (Mumbai), Viviana (Thane), VR Mall (Surat), and DLF Promenade (Delhi).

Market Expansion Plans: Being Human is aiming to open at least 20 stores per year. The brand has outlined that 70 per cent of the stores will be launched in Tier -I, -II and -III cities given the demand it has witnessed so far and is aiming at 20 percent year-on-year growth. A few of the cities on the roadmap are Patna, Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur and Raipur, among others.

Online Presence: Presently, the brand does not have an online selling website of its own. Although it retails on some of the biggest online partners such as ABOF, Flipkart, Fynd, Koovs and Myntra. Approximately 15 per cent of the brand’s total sale is driven by its online presence.

Omnichannel Presence: The brand is in discussions with partners that will help it align its online and physical stores in a seamless manner, that will help the brand to fulfill online orders via physical stores. The brand is also looking forward to launching its online retailing website very soon.