Marks & Spencer now available on Jabong

India’s leading online fashion destination, Jabong, has announced the launch of iconic British multinational retailer, Marks & Spencer on its platform.

To begin with, Marks & Spencer will be launching its latest Spring Summer-18 collection on Jabong, offering over 650 options from across product categories which include, womenswear, menswear, lingerie, beauty and kids wear.

The new collection clearly demonstrates the approach to color, print and fabric in order to define the season’s trends. The colour palette of this collection has a classic spring mood which varies from shades of reds, blues and whites to khaki and aubergine. Botanical prints and muted blooms are key across skirts, jumpsuits and dresses, paired with neutral earthy tones for a statement look. Vivid print combinations in feminine dresses create a fresh take on the new season.

Ritesh Mishra, Head of Buying & Merchandising, Marks & Spencer Reliance India, said, “We are delighted to be launching the sale of Marks & Spencer products on Jabong, ensuring that as more customers choose to shop online they can easily purchase the unique style of the M&S range.”

Kalyan Kumar, Chief Merchandising Officer- Jabong, said, “As a premium fashion and lifestyle platform, Jabong has to its credit, a vast array of the choicest international fashion brands that shoppers can choose from. The addition of M&S further reinforces our core proposition and commitment to offer consumers in India, the very best in fashion, from across the world. We now house over 50 international brands, making us the go-to destination in the country, especially for the fashion conscious.”

Marks & Spencer has been dressing and inspiring men and women worldwide for more than 130 years. The brand arrived in India in 2001 and currently operates 63 stores across 27 cities across the country.