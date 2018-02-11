Go Colors opens 200th store at High Street Phoenix Mumbai

Leading women’s legwear brand Go Colors, has opened its 200th store in High Street Phoenix at Lower Parel Mumbai. With this store – its 30th EBO in Mumbai – Go Colors has moved ahead in its expansion, while strengthening its footprint in one of India’s major metropolitan cities.

“We’d love for everyone to experience the phenomenon that Go Colors is, to soak in the comfort and classy finish of chic and colourful dressing. Customers visiting High Street Phoenix can buy all their legwear needs at one Go! The store provides an international shopping experience for its customers. With the widest range of women’s legwear from ethnic to Indo-Western, to denims, we have the right legwear style for every occasion,” said CEO, Go Colors, Gautam Sarogi, at the launch of the brand EBO.

The 200th store is a testament to Go Colors for its ability to create a branded legwear segment in a space which was completely unorganised till a few years ago. It has also managed gather a loyal customer base, catering to a class of consumers who prefer buying quality products.

The brand has been at the forefront of giving customers a lot of choice and options in the legwear segment under one roof. It offers consumers the widest variety of products, empowering women to choose and spruce up their wardrobe and experiment with new styles including Knitted Pants, Pencil Pants, Jeggings, Palazzos, Super Stretch Denims, and Culottes among the regular leggings.

And all of these styles are available in a dazzling array of 120 colors.

The brand has been investing in the brick-and-mortar model, while giving a huge boost to its Omnichannel retail model. Their mainstay is to ensure that customer convenience is prioritised, and that the customer should be able to get the product she needs at the store closest to her.

Currently, Go Colors has 200 exclusive brand outlets across high streets and leading malls in over 43 cities. It also has presence in large format stores like Reliance Trends, Shoppers Stop and Central among others. The brand’s products are also available on major shopping portals in the country including Myntra-Jabong and Amazon.