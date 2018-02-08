Uber Eats coming to Jaipur, Kochi

In a bid to expand the reach of its food delivery app, Uber on Thursday said that it will launch Uber Eats in Jaipur and Kochi later this month.

With these additions, the service will be available in 10 Indian cities and would launch with over 500 restaurants, the company said in a statement.

“We are all set to hit a milestone of 10 cities in 10 months. Jaipur and Kochi are known for their rich culinary delights and we are excited to make food ordering quick, easy and reliable here,” said Bhavik Rathod, Head of Uber Eats India.

Uber Eats was launched in India in May 2017 with Mumbai as the first city. Since then the service has been expanded to Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

It currently has a network of over 7,000 restaurants across all the cities.

Globally, Uber Eats started in 2014 as a small delivery pilot in Los Angeles and launched as a separate application in Toronto in December 2015.

It is now available in over 30 countries and 200-plus cities.