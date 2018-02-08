Amazon to deliver Whole Foods groceries in two hours for Prime users

Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it would start delivering Whole Foods groceries via its fast-shipping Prime Now service in select U.S. cities, and plans to expand it across the country this year.

The online retailing behemoth will add Whole Foods to its one-hour and two-hour delivery service in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach, it said in a statement.

Amazon Prime customers, who pay a US $99 yearly subscription for the service, can buy thousands of items across fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, the company said.

Amazon Prime members will receive two-hour delivery for free and one-hour delivery for US $7.99 on orders of US $35 or more, the company said.

The service will be available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.