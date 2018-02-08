Home Food Amazon to deliver Whole Foods groceries in two hours for Prime users

Amazon to deliver Whole Foods groceries in two hours for Prime users

By  
-
SHARE

.com Inc said on Thursday it would start delivering groceries via its fast-shipping Prime Now service in select U.S. cities, and plans to expand it across the country this year.

Amazon to deliver Whole Foods groceries in two hours for Prime users
The online retailing behemoth will add Whole Foods to its one-hour and two-hour delivery service in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach

The online retailing behemoth will add Whole Foods to its one-hour and two-hour delivery service in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach, it said in a statement.

Amazon Prime customers, who pay a US $99 yearly subscription for the service, can buy thousands of items across fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, the company said.

Amazon Prime members will receive two-hour delivery for free and one-hour delivery for US $7.99 on orders of US $35 or more, the company said.

The service will be available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR