Casual wear brands that can’t be taken casually

In 1933, René Lacoste, a French tennis legend and André Gillier, the owner and President of the largest French knitwear manufacturing firm of that time, set up a company to manufacture the prominent logo-embroidered shirt. The champion had originally designed this for his own use on the tennis court, golf and sailing. This was the first time that a brand name appeared on the outside of an article of clothing – an idea which has since become extremely successful. This shirt revolutionized men’s sportswear and soon replaced the woven fabric, long-sleeved, starched classic shirts. Today, it continues to offer the same quality, comfort and solidity on which it built its name. Lacoste believes in providing a superlative experience to its customers and hence is very selective about the retail areas. In India, the brand has one or two flagship boutiques in each of the key cities, i.e., Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Pune, with approx. 1,200-1,500 sq.ft. boutiques in other key retail developments.

Target Consumer

Lacoste caters to men and women who possess an active life-style and desire comfortable, affordable yet qualitative, timeless products to accompany them in the different moments of their daily lives. Lacoste products assist these individuals in expressing their lifestyle that encompasses elegance, refinement, comfort and quality to the outer world.

Retail Mapping

Lacoste has selective distribution policy which is essential to keep the exclusive positioning of the brand. The distribution strategy is led by one or two flagship stores in each of the key cities, i.e., Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Pune in India, with approx. 1,200-1,500 sq.ft. boutiques in other key retail developments. The brand also has a digital flagship store (online store) in India. Lacoste is present in international markets across 120 countries wherein 2 Lacoste products are sold every second. In India, the brand sells one product every 2 minutes.

Domestic Retail Expansion Plans

Delhi and Mumbai being the most important markets, the brand has much deeper penetration in these markets and intends to expand further. It is keenly watching the premium developments in Tier-I and Tier-II cities, both in terms of consumer demographics and psychographics, and also in relevant retail developments. The brand is open to exploring store opening at any location in India where like-minded brands are present and quality infrastructure is available.

Technology Deployment

Technology has played a phenomenal role in the fashion industry for both the customers as well as sellers. With the emergence of the online podium, the industry has provided a convenient shopping and less time-consuming experience to the customers. Data availability and analysis ensure understanding of customers’ buying patterns and future forecast is relatively better planned. The age-old principles of good quality product, great customer service assisted by new technological tools provide a perfect blend to bring a smile to customers’ and sellers’ face.

Omnichannel Presence

Besides retail boutiques, the brand also has its digital flagship store (online store) in India which has certainly aided the sales in the country while offering convenience to our patrons.