Cover Story launches flagship store at Ambience Mall, Gurugram

Cover Story, a fast fashion brand for women by Future Style Lab, has launched its flagship store at Ambience Mall, Gurugram. The store is spread across 2,000 sq. ft. of area, at a prominent ground floor location amidst the most fashionable brands around.

The sprawling area is an apt location for Cover Story with its state-of-the-art workspaces, retail havens, entertainment zone, F&B options and signature hospitality services. With the latest in fashion trends available here at Ambience Mall, Gurugram is every fashionista’s ultimate shopping destination.

The new store stocks the latest Spring-Summer ‘18 collection for India. The collection, designed at the creative headquarters in London, consists of women’s apparel, accessories and shoes. The collection is inspired by the story of two BFFs, who are bold, adventurous and ready to rock the world. Luxurious and contemporary designs make the collection versatile enough to be worn on different occasions, during the day or night, by the modern woman. The collection draws inspiration from nine unique storylines, each designed with a catwalk trend keeping form, fabric and fit in mind.

In the past one year, Cover Story has opened many stores across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Surat. Apart from these stores, Cover Story has a nation-wide presence in different shop-in-shop formats including Central, Kapsons, Iconic and Sohum.

Additionally, the brand has its own online store to help cater its customer from anywhere, by simply visiting the website – www.coverstory.co.in Cover Story is retailed through online marketplaces including Myntra, Jabong and Koovs.